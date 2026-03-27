Canada Races Towards Historic Mercosur Trade Agreement

Canada is fast-tracking efforts to secure a free-trade agreement with South America's Mercosur bloc, with hopes to finalize the deal by the autumn. Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu outlined the objective on the sidelines of a World Trade Organization conference in Cameroon.

Sidhu confirmed ongoing bilateral meetings with key Mercosur members, including Argentina and Paraguay. He plans to engage further with Brazil and Uruguay to emphasize the importance of the potential trade agreement.

According to insiders, the agreement is likely to be signed in September or October, as negotiations proceed at an unprecedented pace. This strategic move seeks to diversify Canada's trade partnerships amid tariff-related uncertainties from the U.S.