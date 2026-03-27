Himachal Pradesh Considers Reintroducing State Lottery to Boost Revenue

The Himachal Pradesh government is eyeing the reintroduction of a state lottery, intending to create new revenue streams and employment opportunities. As discussed in the state assembly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the state's financial constraints as a key motivator.

Sukhu noted the substantial loss in revenue not only from potential Goods and Service Tax (GST) on lotteries, which stands at about 40% of ticket sales but also due to the illicit lottery market thriving with tickets from other states.

A newly formed Cabinet sub-committee is overseeing the proposal for the lottery's revival. This follows a decision taken on February 17, 2026, leading to the approvals of draft rules and tender documents by the Cabinet, Sukhu confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)