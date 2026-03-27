Himachal Pradesh Considers Reintroducing State Lottery to Boost Revenue
The Himachal Pradesh government is exploring the reintroduction of the state lottery to generate revenue and employment. Previously discontinued in 2004, lotteries could return following a cabinet sub-committee's draft of new rules. The initiative also aims to mitigate illegal lottery ticket sales within the state.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government is eyeing the reintroduction of a state lottery, intending to create new revenue streams and employment opportunities. As discussed in the state assembly, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the state's financial constraints as a key motivator.
Sukhu noted the substantial loss in revenue not only from potential Goods and Service Tax (GST) on lotteries, which stands at about 40% of ticket sales but also due to the illicit lottery market thriving with tickets from other states.
A newly formed Cabinet sub-committee is overseeing the proposal for the lottery's revival. This follows a decision taken on February 17, 2026, leading to the approvals of draft rules and tender documents by the Cabinet, Sukhu confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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