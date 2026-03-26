CIC Urges Greater Transparency in GST Compliance

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended that the GST Policy Wing of the Central Board of Excise and Customs explore creating mechanisms, guidelines, or advisories to boost transparency and public understanding of GST compliance.

Issued under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act, the advisory suggests implementing tools or measures to better inform the public about GST compliance and remittance, reflecting a public demand for improved facilitation and awareness.

This initiative is consistent with the RTI Act's purpose of fostering transparency and enabling informed citizen participation, according to Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari, who emphasized the importance of such measures to address concerns about GST remittances.

(With inputs from agencies.)