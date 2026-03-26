Left Menu

CIC Urges Greater Transparency in GST Compliance

The Central Information Commission advised the GST Policy Wing to develop measures enhancing transparency and public awareness in GST compliance. This guidance aligns with the RTI Act's aim to boost transparency and citizen engagement and addresses public concerns about GST remittance processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:48 IST
CIC Urges Greater Transparency in GST Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended that the GST Policy Wing of the Central Board of Excise and Customs explore creating mechanisms, guidelines, or advisories to boost transparency and public understanding of GST compliance.

Issued under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act, the advisory suggests implementing tools or measures to better inform the public about GST compliance and remittance, reflecting a public demand for improved facilitation and awareness.

This initiative is consistent with the RTI Act's purpose of fostering transparency and enabling informed citizen participation, according to Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari, who emphasized the importance of such measures to address concerns about GST remittances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Assault Shakes Kuwait Airport Amid Regional Tensions

Drone Assault Shakes Kuwait Airport Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
2
Goa BJP Clarifies Non-Connection to Rape Scandal

Goa BJP Clarifies Non-Connection to Rape Scandal

 India
3
Amit Shah Sparks Election Momentum in Assam with Extensive Roadshow

Amit Shah Sparks Election Momentum in Assam with Extensive Roadshow

 India
4
CRPF Bribery Verdict: Former DIG and Colleagues Jailed

CRPF Bribery Verdict: Former DIG and Colleagues Jailed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026