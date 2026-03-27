Gangstran Te Vaar: Punjab's Robust Campaign Against Gangster Culture
The Punjab Police's 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign targets gangster culture in the state. Since its launch in 2026, the initiative has led to the arrest of 26 individuals, 63 FIRs, and the blocking of 643 social media pages glorifying gun violence. The public's proactive involvement plays a crucial role.
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- India
The Punjab Police has launched the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' campaign aiming to eliminate gangster culture across the state. As of Friday, authorities have blocked 643 social media pages that glorified weapons or criminal activities, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Gurmeet Chauhan.
Since its inception on January 21, 2026, the campaign has gained significant traction, with 590 citizen reports made through a dedicated helpline. These reports have led to 63 FIRs and the arrest of 26 suspects, including 21 preventive detentions. Citizens' input is pivotal, as highlighted by Chauhan.
Efforts to combat crime extend to monitoring social media, and authorities have established an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell to track 61 foreign-based gangsters. Chauhan has urged citizens to utilize the helpline to report suspicious activities while assuring confidentiality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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