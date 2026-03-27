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Capital Kitchens Struggle with LPG Shortage

Restaurants in the national capital are facing challenges due to inadequate commercial LPG supply, affecting their operations and financial viability. Despite increased government allocations, eateries are forced to modify operations and rely on electric appliances, while many are temporarily shutting down.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:53 IST
Capital Kitchens Struggle with LPG Shortage
  • Country:
  • India

Restaurants across the national capital are enduring a crisis with a woefully inadequate supply of commercial LPG cylinders, disrupting their daily operations and affecting business profitability. Although the government has announced increased allocations, eateries still find the supply inconsistent and insufficient to meet their demands.

Operators, like those from Greater Kailash-based Tadka Rani, report a significant shortfall, receiving only a fraction of their required cylinders, leading to severe operational strain. Many establishments, including My Yellow Cafe, are resorting to electric appliances and altering menus to survive the shortage.

Despite government efforts to boost allocations and combat black marketing, the situation remains dire, impacting restaurant operations citywide. Industry representatives from NRAI express concern over rising restaurant closures due to ongoing supply constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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