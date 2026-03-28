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Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportunities

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced upcoming annual job fairs in three towns, aiming to connect youth with job opportunities across sectors. Organized by the Department of Youth Affairs, these events will feature walk-in interviews, providing direct engagement with recruiters from diverse sectors such as IT, marketing, and defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:13 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportunities
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh is set to host annual job fairs in three towns, Chief Minister Pema Khandu revealed on Saturday. This initiative aims to provide a direct platform for young individuals to explore career options and engage with recruiters across various sectors.

The Annual Job Fair, organized by the Department of Youth Affairs, will be held in Bomdila on April 13, Itanagar on April 15, and Roing on April 17. Job seekers will have the opportunity to participate in walk-in interviews and interact directly with employers.

Targeting diverse fields like manufacturing, IT, graphic design, marketing, hospitality, and defense-related services, the job fairs are designed to open a wide array of career pathways and skill development opportunities for the youth in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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