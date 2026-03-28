Tragedy in Jorhat: Fatal Explosion Claims Lives

An explosion in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday resulted in the tragic loss of two lives, including an eight-year-old girl, and left two others critically injured, according to police authorities.

The incident took place at a rented house belonging to a scrap dealer in Rajamaidam New Colony. Jorhat Senior Superintendent of Police Shubrajit Borah confirmed the deaths on the scene.

As the cause of the explosion remains a mystery, a forensic team has been dispatched to collect evidence. Meanwhile, six individuals have been detained for questioning as the investigation continues. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Noor Mohammad and minor Naina Begum.

(With inputs from agencies.)