Left Menu

Tragedy in Jorhat: Fatal Explosion Claims Lives

An explosion in Assam's Jorhat district resulted in two fatalities, including a minor, and critically injured two others. The blast occurred at a scrap dealer's residence. While the cause remains unidentified, a forensic investigation is underway. Six individuals are being interrogated for information regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jorhat | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:55 IST
Tragedy in Jorhat: Fatal Explosion Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday resulted in the tragic loss of two lives, including an eight-year-old girl, and left two others critically injured, according to police authorities.

The incident took place at a rented house belonging to a scrap dealer in Rajamaidam New Colony. Jorhat Senior Superintendent of Police Shubrajit Borah confirmed the deaths on the scene.

As the cause of the explosion remains a mystery, a forensic team has been dispatched to collect evidence. Meanwhile, six individuals have been detained for questioning as the investigation continues. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Noor Mohammad and minor Naina Begum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Clears DA Arrears in Single Instalment

West Bengal Clears DA Arrears in Single Instalment

 India
2
Padikkal and Kohli Light Up IPL Opener with Stellar Performances

Padikkal and Kohli Light Up IPL Opener with Stellar Performances

 Global
3
Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins

Kohli's Commanding Start: RCB's Victory March Begins

 Global
4
Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement

Punjab's Mega PTM Revolutionizes School-Community Engagement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026