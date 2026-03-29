Cracking Down: The Fall of an Inter-State Narcotics Syndicate
Delhi Police have dismantled an inter-state narcotics syndicate by arresting a major supplier from Odisha. Aakash Kumar Digal, the 28-year-old key figure, was tracked through dense forest areas and apprehended. His arrest follows the capture of two other drug suppliers earlier in March, leading to this significant breakthrough.
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- India
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state narcotics network, capturing a crucial supplier originating from Odisha, a spokesperson announced on Sunday.
The suspect, named Aakash Kumar Digal, aged 28 and hailing from Kandhamal district in Odisha, was located and detained following an exhaustive surveillance operation through dense forest terrains and numerous locales within the state.
Mr. Digal's formal arrest on March 28 in Delhi correlates to an ongoing investigation linked to a case registered at the Kalyanpuri police station. This success came on the heels of an earlier operation involving the apprehension of two suspects, Akbar and Firoz Khan, who were found with significant amounts of illegal substances, leading police directly to Digal.