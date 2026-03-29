Romania's Coach's Health Scare: An Unexpected Turn Before Slovakia
Romania's football coach, Mircea Lucescu, was hospitalized after falling ill before a training session, ruling him out of a friendly against Slovakia. The 80-year-old, a former international player and manager of Inter Milan and Turkey, is in a stable condition following medical evaluation.
Romania's football team faced an unexpected development as their coach, Mircea Lucescu, was hospitalized after falling ill during a meeting before a training session. The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) confirmed the incident on Sunday, announcing the coach's absence from the upcoming trip to Slovakia for a friendly match.
Despite the urgency of the situation, the 80-year-old Lucescu, who has an illustrious history as a former international player and coach for teams like Inter Milan and Turkey, is currently in a stable condition. The swift response of the national team's medical staff, along with emergency services, was crucial in ensuring his safety.
Although Lucescu will remain under hospital care for further investigations and monitoring, the Romanian team is set to play Slovakia on Tuesday. This comes after their elimination from the World Cup qualifiers by Turkey, marking yet another challenging week for the squad.
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- Mircea Lucescu
- Romania
- football
- coach
- hospitalised
- Slovakia
- friendly
- FRF
- Inter Milan
- Turkey
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