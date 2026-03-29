Kerala's Political Crossroads: BJP Bets on Change in Kazhakkoottam

With the Kerala Assembly elections on the horizon, BJP candidate V Muraleedharan for Kazhakkoottam senses a palpable 'mood for change' among voters, a sentiment resonating statewide. This assertion gains traction as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes waves with his initial BJP-NDA rally in Kerala, amplifying the party's campaign zeal.

Muraleedharan conveyed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), foreseeing political gains from the prevailing winds of change, particularly in Kazhakkoottam. He emphasized a general yearning for transformation, suggesting that the elections will yield favorable results for the NDA and BJP. Marking Prime Minister Modi's visit as pivotal, he expressed optimism about invigorating the election momentum, particularly among pro-development supporters rallying for Kerala's advancement.

While campaigning in Palakkad, PM Modi directed a fierce critique at both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of entrenched corruption and divisive politics. Denouncing Kerala's political dichotomy, he underscored the NDA's rising appeal as a beacon for change, guaranteeing accelerated development under BJP leadership.

The electoral battlelines will be drawn on April 9, with results anticipated by May 4. The Congress-led UDF aims to topple the incumbent CPI(M)-led LDF government, which has held power for nearly a decade. Approximately 2.7 crore voters are expected to influence the fate of Kerala's 140-member assembly. (ANI)