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Telangana Champions Elder Care with Landmark Accountability Bill

The Telangana Assembly has passed a groundbreaking bill to ensure financial security for senior citizens, expanding obligations to public and private employees. Noncompliance will lead to salary deductions. The bill emphasizes societal change and responsibility toward the elderly, with cross-party support for this pioneering initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:46 IST
Telangana Champions Elder Care with Landmark Accountability Bill
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Assembly has passed the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,' a bold move aimed at providing financial security to senior citizens.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed that while the nation has existing legislation, this state-level bill extends its scope to include public representatives and private sector employees as well.

Failure to comply with these new responsibilities will result in a deduction from employees' salaries. The bill has been met with broad support across the political spectrum, reflecting a significant shift in societal attitudes toward elder care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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