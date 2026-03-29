Telangana Champions Elder Care with Landmark Accountability Bill

The Telangana Assembly has passed the 'Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,' a bold move aimed at providing financial security to senior citizens.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stressed that while the nation has existing legislation, this state-level bill extends its scope to include public representatives and private sector employees as well.

Failure to comply with these new responsibilities will result in a deduction from employees' salaries. The bill has been met with broad support across the political spectrum, reflecting a significant shift in societal attitudes toward elder care.

(With inputs from agencies.)