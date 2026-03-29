Vijay's Bold Strategy: TVK's Line-Up Challenges DMK Strongholds

TVK Chief Vijay announced a line-up of candidates for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Sunday. The roster, a mix of grassroots loyalty and Dravidian experience, strategically challenges DMK strongholds.

Vijay will contest two constituencies: Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. He describes the contest as a battle between the TVK-led 'people's alliance' and DMK.

Seasoned leaders and former AIADMK stalwarts have joined TVK's ranks, strengthening its anti-corruption narrative. High-profile contests are expected across key constituencies as TVK seeks to reshape Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)