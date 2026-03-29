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Bangladesh's GPS Solution: Easing Dhaka's Traffic Turmoil

Bangladesh plans to introduce GPS tracking in buses to address severe traffic congestion in Dhaka, one of the world's most congested capitals. The initiative aims to enhance vehicle tracking and management, potentially saving 2.9% to 6% of Bangladesh's GDP currently lost due to traffic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:37 IST
Bangladesh's GPS Solution: Easing Dhaka's Traffic Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a bid to alleviate the chronic traffic congestion in Dhaka, Bangladesh is poised to introduce GPS technology into its public transport system. This development, announced by the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, aims to enhance the management of buses, a leading cause of traffic snarls.

The new system will see GPS trackers installed in buses, trucks, and covered vans, allowing authorities including the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and law enforcement to monitor vehicle speed, location, and routes in real-time. This step is part of a broader strategy to address Dhaka's traffic woes, which have dire economic impacts.

According to studies by the World Bank and others, traffic congestion in Dhaka costs Bangladesh's economy between 2.9% and 6% of its GDP. The Minister emphasized that the new tracking systems could provide much-needed discipline to transport movements and potentially reduce road accidents significantly.

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