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India's Aviation Sector: Clearing the Runway for Future Growth

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu highlights the bottleneck faced by India's aviation sector due to supply chain disruptions in aircraft procurement. With 1,700 planes on order, deliveries may take up to 15 years. Efforts to boost domestic manufacturing and partnerships with global companies are underway to address the shortage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhavnagar | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:16 IST
India's Aviation Sector: Clearing the Runway for Future Growth
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The aviation sector in India is experiencing significant delays in aircraft procurement, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. He cited supply chain disruptions as the primary reason for the bottleneck, with deliveries for 1,700 new aircraft possibly taking up to 15 years.

To address these challenges, the government is heavily investing in domestic manufacturing, partnering with global giants like Embraer and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce aircraft such as the Sukhoi Superjet 100. The initiative is part of the broader 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' strategies aimed at self-reliance and boosting the domestic economy.

Amid rising demand, Indian airlines are placing large orders, highlighting the need for an estimated 30,000 pilots in the years to come. Meanwhile, the government plans to enhance the current aviation infrastructure, adding 50 more airports within the next five years, further reinforcing and expanding air travel accessibility across the nation.

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