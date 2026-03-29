Diplomatic Push: Pakistan Hosts Asian Ministers in Peace Talks

Foreign Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye, and Pakistan gathered in Islamabad for critical talks to address the escalating West Asia conflict, which has significantly disrupted global economics.

Amid delays in US-Iran negotiations, the meeting focused on security and explored wider peace options. Though no formal statement followed, the session marked Pakistan's earnest endeavor to mediate regional peace.

Highlighting successful diplomatic outcomes, Iran agreed to permit additional Pakistani shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, signaling a constructive step toward regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)