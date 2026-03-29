Diplomatic Push: Pakistan Hosts Asian Ministers in Peace Talks
Foreign Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye, and Pakistan met in Islamabad to discuss de-escalating tensions in West Asia. Talks aimed at fostering regional peace amidst delays in US-Iran dialogue. The meeting underscored the importance of diplomacy and resulted in Iran allowing more Pakistani ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:12 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Foreign Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye, and Pakistan gathered in Islamabad for critical talks to address the escalating West Asia conflict, which has significantly disrupted global economics.
Amid delays in US-Iran negotiations, the meeting focused on security and explored wider peace options. Though no formal statement followed, the session marked Pakistan's earnest endeavor to mediate regional peace.
Highlighting successful diplomatic outcomes, Iran agreed to permit additional Pakistani shipping through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, signaling a constructive step toward regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- Turkiye
- Pakistan
- West Asia
- Iran
- Strait of Hormuz
- diplomacy
- peace talks
- Tehran
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