Igor Tudor Departs Tottenham Hotspur After Short Stint

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager, Igor Tudor, has left the club following a mutual agreement, as the North London team hovers just above the relegation zone. Appointed in February, Tudor managed only seven games, losing five and leaving Spurs with precarious prospects in the Premier League.

Under Tudor's short tenure, Tottenham sits 17th with 30 points from 31 games and recently faced elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid. His exit from the club comes amid challenging circumstances on and off the field.

The club acknowledged the recent passing of Tudor's father, Mario, which they say has added to the difficulties faced by the coach. Spurs expressed their support for Tudor and his family during this tough time.