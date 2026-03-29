Left Menu

Igor Tudor Departs Tottenham Hotspur After Short Stint

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Igor Tudor has left the club after a mutual agreement. Appointed in February, Tudor's tenure saw Spurs lose five out of seven games, leaving them 17th in the league with 30 points. His departure follows his father's recent passing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 20:16 IST
Igor Tudor Departs Tottenham Hotspur After Short Stint

Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager, Igor Tudor, has left the club following a mutual agreement, as the North London team hovers just above the relegation zone. Appointed in February, Tudor managed only seven games, losing five and leaving Spurs with precarious prospects in the Premier League.

Under Tudor's short tenure, Tottenham sits 17th with 30 points from 31 games and recently faced elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid. His exit from the club comes amid challenging circumstances on and off the field.

The club acknowledged the recent passing of Tudor's father, Mario, which they say has added to the difficulties faced by the coach. Spurs expressed their support for Tudor and his family during this tough time.

TRENDING

1
DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Development

DMK's 2026 Tamil Nadu Poll Manifesto: A 'Superstar' Vision for Inclusive Dev...

 India
2
DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

DMK's Manifesto Unveils 'Illatharasi' Scheme for Women Empowerment

 India
3
Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra

Controversy Ignites over LPG Allocation for Religious Temples in Maharashtra

 India
4
Strait Diplomacy: Pakistan's Mediating Role in the Iran Conflict

Strait Diplomacy: Pakistan's Mediating Role in the Iran Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026