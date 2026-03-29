Umbrella-Wielding Bus Driver Sparks Outrage Over Safety Concerns

A viral video revealing a bus driver using an umbrella to fend off leaks has highlighted severe transportation safety issues in Himachal Pradesh. The clip depicts the driver navigating treacherous roads in heavy rain, prompting widespread condemnation.

Shared widely online, the footage reportedly shows a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus bravely coursing through the Chamba-Holi route with visible cracks and leakages. The driver's makeshift shield—an umbrella—underscores the dire state of buses serving one of India's remote regions.

Local residents and online commenters have been vocal, demanding urgent intervention from the HRTC and government authorities to ensure safe travel for passengers. Historical complaints about vehicle deterioration, including leaky roofs and breakdowns, have now been amplified by this visual evidence.