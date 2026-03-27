Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Minister Zirwal Over Viral Video

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to take an 'appropriate decision' regarding minister Narhari Zirwal after verifying facts surrounding a viral video involving the NCP leader and a trans-person.

The video, purportedly filmed in Zirwal's official bungalow, has sparked demands for his resignation from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Zirwal claims the video is a compilation of older footage and has been instructed to file a formal complaint. This incident follows another controversy involving a bribery case in Zirwal's FDA department.

(With inputs from agencies.)