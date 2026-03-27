Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Minister Zirwal Over Viral Video
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed a controversy involving minister Narhari Zirwal, featured in a viral video with a trans-person. The opposition demands his resignation, while Zirwal claims the video is manipulated. Fadnavis promises action following fact verification. Prior controversies include a bribery incident under Zirwal's department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to take an 'appropriate decision' regarding minister Narhari Zirwal after verifying facts surrounding a viral video involving the NCP leader and a trans-person.
The video, purportedly filmed in Zirwal's official bungalow, has sparked demands for his resignation from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Zirwal claims the video is a compilation of older footage and has been instructed to file a formal complaint. This incident follows another controversy involving a bribery case in Zirwal's FDA department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Minister Narhari Zirwal Amid Resignation Calls
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Assault of Election Official in Bengal
Controversy Over SMIC's Alleged Military Tech Transfer to Iran
Taiwan Snubbed: WTO Visa Errors Spark Controversy
AI Chip Controversy: China's Military Links with U.S. Tech