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Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Minister Zirwal Over Viral Video

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed a controversy involving minister Narhari Zirwal, featured in a viral video with a trans-person. The opposition demands his resignation, while Zirwal claims the video is manipulated. Fadnavis promises action following fact verification. Prior controversies include a bribery incident under Zirwal's department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:46 IST
Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Minister Zirwal Over Viral Video
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised to take an 'appropriate decision' regarding minister Narhari Zirwal after verifying facts surrounding a viral video involving the NCP leader and a trans-person.

The video, purportedly filmed in Zirwal's official bungalow, has sparked demands for his resignation from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Zirwal claims the video is a compilation of older footage and has been instructed to file a formal complaint. This incident follows another controversy involving a bribery case in Zirwal's FDA department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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