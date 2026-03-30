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Air China's Flights between Beijing and Pyongyang: Challenges Persist

Air China resumed weekly flights between Beijing and Pyongyang for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, future bookings have halted and subsequent flights remain uncertain. North Korea's restricted tourism and high fuel costs are considered challenges for sustaining the service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:35 IST
Air China's Flights between Beijing and Pyongyang: Challenges Persist
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Air China has resumed its weekly flights connecting Beijing to Pyongyang, marking the first operation on this route since the COVID-19 pandemic began. This development, confirmed by Chinese state media and the tour operator Young Pioneer Tours, reflects cautious progress in international travel involving North Korea.

Despite the resumed flights, Air China has stopped accepting new bookings for the route, and the future of these flights remains uncertain, according to Rowan Beard from Young Pioneer Tours. The airline has not provided comments regarding the reasons for this suspension.

While efforts to reopen travel links are underway, North Korea remains largely inaccessible for foreign tourists, with limited exceptions such as specific Russian tour groups. Furthermore, high operational costs, particularly fuel, may continue to challenge the viability of this air service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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