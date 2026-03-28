Entertainment Pulse: Price Hikes, Star-Studded Awards, and Iconic Recognitions

Netflix has increased its subscription prices across all plans in the U.S., reflecting its ventures into new formats such as video podcasts and live sporting events. The ad-supported tier now stands at $8.99 per month, while the standard plan has risen to $19.99, according to their website.

Taylor Swift took the spotlight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with seven wins, including artist of the year and best pop album. Her speech at the Dolby Theatre urged artists to dedicate time to develop their craft away from online judgment, reflecting on her own journey.

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher is set to receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center in Washington this June. Meanwhile, the US DOJ is advancing investigations into Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, highlighting the merger's implications for Hollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)