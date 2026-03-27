Spotlight on Entertainment: Price Hikes, Awards, and New Ventures

Netflix has announced a price increase across all subscription plans in the U.S. The streaming service justifies the hike to support its expansion into video podcasts and live sporting events.

Taylor Swift took home seven awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, emphasizing the importance of learning and growing artistically without immediate online feedback.

Notable developments include Bill Maher receiving the Mark Twain Prize, the Supreme Court ruling in favor of Cox Communications, and Stephen Colbert's involvement in a new 'Lord of the Rings' film. Additionally, the Schiaparelli fashion exhibition is underway in London, showcasing the brand's evolution.