Energy Shocks and Inflation Surge: Germany's Economic Challenge

Inflation has climbed significantly in four German states, reaching at least 2.5% in March, primarily due to energy price shocks linked to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Economists anticipate that this trend will soon be mirrored nationwide, with data expected later on Monday.

North-Rhine Westphalia experienced an inflation jump to 2.7% from 1.8% in February, with Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, and Lower Saxony also seeing increases to 2.8%, 2.5%, and 2.6%, respectively. According to a Reuters poll, harmonised inflation in Germany might rise further to 2.8%.

Experts warn that rising energy costs could lead to increased prices across various sectors, including food and transport, possibly pushing inflation beyond 3%. The situation has sparked discussions among ECB policymakers on the timing and necessity of interest rate hikes to manage broader price rises.

(With inputs from agencies.)