Euro Zone Yields Surge Amid ECB Rate Hike Expectations

On Friday, euro zone benchmark Bund yields soared to their highest in 15 years, exceeding 3%, as money markets anticipated three European Central Bank rate hikes. This surge comes despite geopolitical tensions, with Donald Trump extending Iran's deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, hinting at broader inflation concerns.

Financial markets have ramped up expectations for ECB tightening since the onset of the Iran conflict on February 28. ECB President Christine Lagarde noted the potential longevity of energy disruptions, adding pressure on long-term bonds and solidifying expectations for prolonged higher interest rates, cautioning against overly optimistic expectations for a swift economic normalization.

Traders have fully priced in three 25-basis-point hikes by September, with a significant chance of the first rate move by May. German and French bonds have seen notable yield increases, reflecting the euro zone's inflation-driven sensitivity. Economists foresee more aggressive ECB actions if inflation reaches severe levels, impacting debt-laden nations like France and Italy.

(With inputs from agencies.)