Bund Yields Soar Amidst ECB Rate Hike Speculations and Energy Woes

Euro zone benchmark Bund yields have reached their highest level in 15 years, surpassing 3%. The rise reflects full pricing in of three European Central Bank rate hikes by money markets, even as geopolitical tensions persist in the Middle East. This surge comes amid ongoing energy market disruptions.

The European Central Bank faces increasing pressure from inflation driven by oil prices. ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted on Thursday that energy disruptions might extend over several years, emphasizing that expectations for a prompt return to normalcy may be overly optimistic, prompting a reevaluation of long-term financial strategies.

Meanwhile, poor demand for government debt is exacerbating the situation. Recent auctions, including the German 10-year Bund, have seen fewer bids than previous months. The impact extends across Europe, with France and Italy experiencing significant yields amidst growing concerns over debt servicing costs in a rising interest rate environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)