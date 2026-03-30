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Noida International Airport: Propelling India's Aviation Hub

The inauguration of Noida International Airport marks a transformative phase in India's infrastructure, establishing the NCR as a global aviation hub. Galgotias University's School of Aviation is pivotal in training professionals for aviation, logistics, and tourism, aligning with industry needs for the emerging aviation and tourism sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:59 IST
Noida International Airport: Propelling India's Aviation Hub
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The inauguration of the Noida International Airport heralds a new era for India's aviation landscape. Designed to serve as a global hub, this airport is poised to impact not only airline operations but also logistics, hospitality, and tourism sectors in the NCR.

Galgotias University's School of Aviation, Logistics, and Tourism Management (SALTM) is instrumental in equipping students with the industry-relevant skills required to thrive in these burgeoning sectors. The university's alignment with industry standards ensures graduates are prepared for pivotal roles in the field, highlighting its commitment to high-quality education and workforce readiness.

With students being recruited by major players like Air India and Qatar Airways, Galgotias University demonstrates strong industry integration. The institution's strategic location near the airport further enhances opportunities for practical learning experiences, paving the way for future-ready professionals equipped to lead India's aviation and logistics industries.

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