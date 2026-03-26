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Pioneering CyberPeace Wellness Centre Launched at NUSRL to Support Cybercrime Survivors

The CyberPeace Wellness Centre will be established at NUSRL in Ranchi in collaboration with CyberPeace to support cybercrime survivors comprehensively. The centre aims to provide a holistic approach to cyber resilience, focusing on legal, technical, and psychological support for victims and promoting digital safety and literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:04 IST
Pioneering CyberPeace Wellness Centre Launched at NUSRL to Support Cybercrime Survivors
  • Country:
  • India

In an important development for cybercrime support, a CyberPeace Wellness Centre is set to be established at the National University of Study and Research in Law (NUSRL) in Ranchi. This initiative, in collaboration with the global organization CyberPeace, seeks to comprehensively support victims of cybercrime.

The centre aims to address the growing complexity of cyber threats by providing resources from incident response to legal recourse and psychological recovery, ensuring a comprehensive, victim-centric approach. Focusing on enhancing digital literacy and safety, it will offer curative solutions to online distress.

This effort marks a significant shift from reactive cyber security measures to a more holistic, human-centric vision, combining legal, technical, and psychological support to strengthen the digital ecosystem and support cybercrime survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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