Brookfield India REIT Names Shashank Jain as New CEO and MD
Real estate trust, Brookfield India, appoints Shashank Jain as their new CEO and Managing Director starting July 1, succeeding Alok Aggarwal. Jain transitions from PwC India, bringing over 20 years of experience and expertise. Brookfield India REIT boasts a significant portfolio across major Indian cities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has announced the appointment of Shashank Jain as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, effective July 1.
The current CEO and MD, Alok Aggarwal, will continue in his role until the end of June. This leadership transition comes as part of the trust's strategic development plans.
Jain joins Brookfield India from PwC India, where he co-headed the deals practice and recently led transaction services. He brings over two decades of experience in the real estate sector and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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