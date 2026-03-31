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EU Demands Justice Amidst Violence in Serbian Elections

The European Union voices concern about the reported violence during Serbia's local elections. President Aleksandar Vucic's rule faces scrutiny as irregularities mar the voting process. The EU calls for accountability and transparency, while Vucic's grip on power is challenged by youth-led protests and democratic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:44 IST
EU Demands Justice Amidst Violence in Serbian Elections
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The European Union has expressed deep concern over violence reported during Serbia's local elections last weekend. The EU has urged President Aleksandar Vucic's administration to ensure perpetrators are punished, emphasizing the importance of a fair electoral process.

International monitors observed irregularities during the elections in 10 towns, with reports of violence against independent observers, citizens, political party representatives, and journalists. The elections were a critical test for Vucic, amid ongoing youth-led protests challenging his leadership.

Observers from the Council of Europe reported heated arguments and threatening presences near polling stations. Despite Vucic's claims of victory and his goal of EU membership, accusations of democratic suppression and close ties with Russia and China persist, raising concerns about the future of Serbia's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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