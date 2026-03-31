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Amidst Middle East Conflict, Airfare Soars as Airlines Navigate Operational Challenges

Global airfares are on the rise due to increasing fuel costs, tight airline capacity, and thin margins, exacerbated by the Middle East conflict. With airlines adjusting capacity, IATA reports a strong rise in global passenger demand in February. Yet, operational challenges and airspace curbs continue to impact flight operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:11 IST
Amidst Middle East Conflict, Airfare Soars as Airlines Navigate Operational Challenges
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The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced on Tuesday that global airfares are climbing in response to rising fuel costs, restrictive capacity, and narrow profit margins, all compounded by the current Middle East conflict.

The association, representing around 350 global airlines including major Indian carriers, highlighted a 6.1% increase in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK) in February 2026 compared to the same month last year. This demonstrates strong fundamental demand growth, despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting airline prospects.

Additionally, IATA noted that capacity deployment has been adjusted, especially for regions affected by fuel supply issues. Meanwhile, IndiGo has declared Willie Walsh as their upcoming CEO, marking another strategic development in the aviation sector amidst these challenges.

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