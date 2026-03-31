Blaze at Russian Petrochemicals Plant: Equipment Malfunction Sparks Major Fire

A major fire has broken out at a petrochemicals plant in Russia's Tatarstan region, attributed to an equipment malfunction, according to the facility's spokesperson. Efforts to control the blaze are currently underway.

Injured workers at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, a large complex owned by Sibur that produces synthetic rubbers and plastics, are receiving medical care. The exact number of casualties is yet to be confirmed, as medical teams provide necessary assistance on-site.

Following the incident, Russia's aviation regulator enforced brief temporary restrictions at the Nizhnekamsk airport, situated approximately 621 miles east of Moscow. Unverified images and media reports suggest a large explosion with smoke visibly rising from the plant.