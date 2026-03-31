India Paves Path to Semicon Leadership with Kaynes Plant Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand, Gujarat, stating that a symbolic 'bridge between Sanand and Silicon Valley' has been established. With this, Modi heralded the 'decade of India,' emphasizing the robust growth of the domestic electronics industry.

According to him, India's semiconductor market could potentially surpass USD 100 billion by the decade's conclusion. The plant's inauguration signifies India's escalating influence as a dependable supplier within the global semiconductor supply chain.

Highlighting the plant's strategic importance, Modi noted that Kaynes has become an integral part of the global semiconductor scene, with their intelligent power modules in high demand globally. He remarked that much of what is made in Sanand is already designated for export, supplying California-based companies and contributing to global power needs.

Modi extolled this achievement as emblematic of 'Make in India, Make for the world.' Addressing the complexities of the global supply chain disrupted by pandemics and conflicts, he stressed the urgency for India to advance in this sector for overarching global development.

He elaborated on the breadth of India's initiative, extending beyond single chips to encompass AI, electric vehicles, and defense among others. Modi outlined the progress of the India Semiconductor Mission, which aspires to establish a comprehensive Indian semiconductor ecosystem.

He reported 10 projects worth Rs 1,60,000 crore are underway across six states. The government launched Semiconductor Mission 2.0, focusing on semiconductor equipment and materials production. In addition, over 85,000 design professionals will be trained nationwide.

The Prime Minister asserted that India aims to meet its chip demand domestically. Highlighting the country's strides in quantum computing, he reinforced India as a 'factory of the world,' with the Sanand plant's contributions fortifying its global standing.