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Retracing the Path of Peace: Commemorating the Dalai Lama's Entry into India

The second edition of the Freedom Trail retraces the route of the Dalai Lama's historic 1959 entry into India. The six-day march from Kenzamani to Tawang promotes peace and cultural heritage. The event celebrates unity, resilience, and the enduring message of peace from the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:04 IST
Retracing the Path of Peace: Commemorating the Dalai Lama's Entry into India
  • Country:
  • India

The historic journey of the Dalai Lama's 1959 entry into India is being commemorated through the second edition of the Freedom Trail. Commencing Tuesday at Zemithang, Tawang district, the foot march covers the route from Kenzamani to Tawang, concluding at Pungteng Tse on April 5.

This six-day event highlights the spiritual leader's escape from Tibet and celebrates the values of peace and cultural pride. Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu emphasized the symbolic significance of retracing this path, which now stands for unity and remembrance.

Attended by prominent figures including the Tawang Monastery's Abbot, participants prayed for the Dalai Lama's health and longevity. The march underscores the importance of compassion and harmony as espoused by the Tibetan leader.

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