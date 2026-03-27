Rosatom and DP World Join Forces: A New Era in Global Logistics
Rosatom and UAE's DP World are forming a logistics joint venture, with Rosatom holding a 51% stake. The partnership aims to enhance global logistics operations, particularly through the Northern Sea Route. The venture awaits approval from Russia's government and antimonopoly service.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:38 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's nuclear powerhouse, Rosatom, announced a strategic partnership with UAE-based DP World to form a logistics joint venture.
With Rosatom holding a 51% stake, the focus is on optimizing international logistics and leveraging the Northern Sea Route. The deal awaits governmental and antitrust clearances.
This collaboration promises increased cargo flow and access to DP World's extensive global network, benefiting the Arctic transport corridor.
(With inputs from agencies.)