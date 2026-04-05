Kerala's Economic Crisis: Sitharaman Blames Indiscriminate Borrowing

In a fierce critique, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targeted the LDF government in Kerala, accusing it of wreaking havoc on the state's finances through rampant borrowing.

Speaking at a roadshow in Kodungallur, she drew parallels between Kerala's economic situation and the prolonged Communist rule in West Bengal, which she claims devastated economic growth.

Sitharaman urged voters to back the NDA candidate, Varghese George, citing mismanagement of funds and a lack of industrial growth as primary concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)