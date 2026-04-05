Kerala's Economic Crisis: Sitharaman Blames Indiscriminate Borrowing
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticizes Kerala's LDF government for damaging the state's economy through excessive borrowing, comparing it to Communist rule in West Bengal. She highlighted increasing debt and questioned fund utilization, urging voters to support the NDA for better economic management in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fierce critique, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman targeted the LDF government in Kerala, accusing it of wreaking havoc on the state's finances through rampant borrowing.
Speaking at a roadshow in Kodungallur, she drew parallels between Kerala's economic situation and the prolonged Communist rule in West Bengal, which she claims devastated economic growth.
Sitharaman urged voters to back the NDA candidate, Varghese George, citing mismanagement of funds and a lack of industrial growth as primary concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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