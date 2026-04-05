Iran's Clear Passage: Malaysian Oil Tankers Traverse Strait of Hormuz
An Iraqi crude oil tanker, Ocean Thunder, has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, exempted from Iranian restrictions. This follows cleared passage for seven Malaysia-linked vessels amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and talks between Malaysia and Iran regarding maritime transit agreements.
An Iraqi oil tanker, known as Ocean Thunder, successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz without facing any restrictions, carrying about 1 million barrels of Basrah Heavy crude oil set for delivery in Malaysia.
Following discussions between leaders, Iran granted permission for a select fleet of Malaysia-affiliated vessels to transit the strait, despite heightened geopolitical tensions and prior closures stemming from targeted airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel.
While discussions continue, Iran maintains that certain vessels devoid of U.S. or Israeli affiliations may continue passage, a stance supported by Malaysian officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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