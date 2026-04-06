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Edible Oils Propel Growth in Agri-Linked Consumer Staples

The edible oils sector is driving growth in the consumer staples industry, with a positive volume surge and rising demand across industrial segments. Price adjustments could enhance revenues and stabilize margins. Despite raw material concerns, the sector anticipates robust growth, partly due to strong inventory practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:12 IST
Edible Oils Propel Growth in Agri-Linked Consumer Staples
Representative Image of a vegetable market (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by Nuvama indicates a positive outlook for the edible oils and agri-linked consumer staples sector, driven by strong volume growth in core categories and rising demand in industrial segments. Edible oils, particularly soybean, mustard, rice bran, and palm oil, are leading this growth trend.

The report forecasts an overall 13% year-on-year volume growth, propelled by the Edible Oils and Industry Essentials segments. Recent price hikes of about Rs 4-5 per litre are set to bolster revenue and provide short-term margin support.

Industry Essentials, including oleo chemicals, castor derivatives, and de-oiled cake, significantly contribute to this uptrend, recovering industrial demand. While the broader packaged foods segment remains slow, staples like rice and wheat show promising growth, suggesting early signs of sector diversification.

Expectations are for high-teen revenue growth with double-digit volume expansion. Though raw material inflation is a concern, stable prices might favor margins through inventory gains. Export exposure, notably to the Middle East, is minimal, leaving it with little impact on the sector's performance.

Companies are carefully managing inventory despite raw material inflation worries. Price stability and recent hikes could support short-term margins through inventory gains. Sustained demand in edible oils and recovery in industrial-linked areas are projected to support medium-term growth. (ANI)

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