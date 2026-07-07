Wall Street Soars Amid AI and Chipmaker Developments

Wall Street Surged On Monday And Oil Prices Settled Around Preiran War Levels

Wall Street saw a strong performance on Monday, as rising developments in AI and the chipmaker sector sparked investor interest pre-earnings season.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite collectively closed the day in the green, buoyed by a positive outlook on global markets.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained stable, providing some inflation relief, while other market activities highlighted the anticipation of upcoming AI-related earnings.