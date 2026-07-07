Wall Street Soars Amid AI and Chipmaker Developments

Wall Street experienced a significant surge as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite closed higher. AI and chipmaker developments fueled market interest, with SK Hynix and Broadcom making headlines. Oil prices remained stable, easing inflation concerns for the private sector. Investors focused on AI companies' performance with upcoming earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Street Surged On Monday And Oil Prices Settled Around Preiran War Levels | Updated: 07-07-2026 02:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 02:49 IST
Wall Street Soars Amid AI and Chipmaker Developments
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Wall Street saw a strong performance on Monday, as rising developments in AI and the chipmaker sector sparked investor interest pre-earnings season.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite collectively closed the day in the green, buoyed by a positive outlook on global markets.

Meanwhile, oil prices remained stable, providing some inflation relief, while other market activities highlighted the anticipation of upcoming AI-related earnings.

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