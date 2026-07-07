Venezuela Reels from Devastating Twin Earthquakes: A Race Against Time

Venezuela struggles with the aftermath of twin earthquakes that claimed 3,535 lives and left nearly 18,000 homeless. Criticism rises over the government's response despite new military measures and ongoing UN aid efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Death Toll From Venezuelas Twin Earthquakes Has Risen To | Updated: 07-07-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 02:33 IST
Venezuela Reels from Devastating Twin Earthquakes: A Race Against Time
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In a devastating blow to Venezuela, twin earthquakes have claimed the lives of 3,535 people, the government revealed on Monday. The twin quakes struck the capital and nearby coastal areas over a week ago, making nearly 18,000 residents homeless.

As demands grow for stronger governmental response, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has defended their actions, citing immediate deployment of security forces. Meanwhile, public frustration grows over perceived inefficiency. Authorities report that 12,800 people are currently sheltered in temporary accommodations.

The United Nations is intensifying its support, deploying additional search and rescue, engineering, and medical teams while coordinating with the Venezuelan government. Comprehensive needs assessments to guide further action are underway.

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