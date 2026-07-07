Arthur Fery Shocks at Wimbledon, Defeating Dimitrov in Epic Battle

Arthur Fery defeated Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon, marking a significant milestone in his career. The 24-year-old Briton, a wildcard entry, showcased resilience and composure, outplaying the former Grand Slam finalist. Fery's win came amid strong local support, propelling him into the quarter-finals against Flavio Cobolli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Home Hope Arthur Fery Beat Seasoned Campaigner Grigor Dimitrov At Wimbledon On Monday To Match Englands World Cup Football Team And Reach The Quarterfinals In A Battle Of Wildcards | Updated: 07-07-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 02:34 IST
Arthur Fery Shocks at Wimbledon, Defeating Dimitrov in Epic Battle
Arthur Fery

In a thrilling showdown at Wimbledon, Arthur Fery triumphed over seasoned Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in a five-set battle, edging his way into the quarter-finals. The Briton, entering as a wildcard, defied expectations by defeating Dimitrov with a scoreline of 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(7).

Fery, who reached the quarter-finals for the first time, demonstrated remarkable resilience and strategic acumen, particularly in the high-stakes tie-break. Held up by fervent crowd support, he landed two aces to seal his victory under the watchful eye of tennis legend Roger Federer.

Fery is set to face Italy's Flavio Cobolli next, following Cobolli's win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. This victory cements Fery's place in the annals of Wimbledon history, as he became the first wildcard since 2014 to reach the men's quarter-finals.

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