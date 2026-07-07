Venezuela Earthquake Crisis: Rising Death Toll and Response Criticism

The death toll from two devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed to 3,535, according to authorities. Over a week since the disaster, nearly 18,000 individuals remain homeless as rescue operations continue around Caracas and La Guaira.

Despite efforts by the Venezuelan government, led by Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, criticism mounts regarding the handling of relief measures. In response, a new military unit has been established to enhance disaster management, while shelter efforts in Caracas and La Guaira house at least 12,800 individuals.

The United Nations is intensifying aid operations, deploying search and rescue teams and coordinating with the government for a comprehensive updated response plan. U.N. agencies are assisting in camps, expanding their reach as more support sites are assessed.