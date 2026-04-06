Aerobridge Incident at Hyderabad Airport: A Disastrous Fall

An incident at Hyderabad Airport left a US citizen injured after a metal panel from an aerobridge ceiling fell on his head. Deepak Adoni, 63, had just disembarked from a flight when the fall occurred, prompting immediate medical attention.

Adoni, who experienced dizziness and lack of coordination, was taken to Apollo Hospital where CT and MRI scans revealed cervical spine issues and minor trauma. The airport authorities issued a statement expressing regret over the occurrence and have since conducted safety inspections of the aerobridge.

While Adoni was discharged with no acute injuries, he contemplates legal action against the airport. The facility operators assured the public of their commitment to safety, referring to this event as an isolated incident.