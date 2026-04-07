Closure of King Fahd Causeway: A Precautionary Move Amidst Rising Tensions
The King Fahd Causeway, linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, was closed due to threats of Iranian attacks. The precautionary closure was announced by the King Fahd Causeway Authority, highlighting tensions following an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump demanding Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The King Fahd Causeway, a crucial infrastructure connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, shut down early on Tuesday amid threats of Iranian assaults. The announcement, made by the King Fahd Causeway Authority on X, indicated that the suspension of vehicle movements was a precautionary step.
The bridge serves as the only roadway link for Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's 5th Fleet, to the Arabian Peninsula. This action underscores escalating regional tensions.
Amid the unrest, US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's warning emphasized potential military actions, including targeting Iranian power installations, if not addressed by the stipulated deadline of Tuesday 8 pm EDT.
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