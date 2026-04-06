Pakistan Implements Early Market Closures Amid Energy Crunch
Pakistan's government has decided to close markets and shopping malls early, due to fuel supply disruptions from the West Asia conflict. Markets in several regions, including Punjab and Balochistan, will close by 8 pm. Exceptions are made for bakeries, restaurants, and pharmacies, which have different timings.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The government of Pakistan is taking measures to address an ongoing energy crisis by mandating early closure of markets and shopping malls. This decision comes as a response to disruptions in fuel supply emanating from the West Asia conflict.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led a crucial meeting to assess the country's energy needs and strategize on conservation methods. Starting Tuesday, markets in regions such as Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will adhere to the new 8 pm closing time.
However, some exceptions apply; bakeries, restaurants, tandoors, and shops selling food items will remain operational until 10 pm. Medical stores and pharmacies are exempt from these restrictions as the country seeks to reduce its foreign exchange spending on petroleum imports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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