Pakistan Implements Early Market Closures Amid Energy Crunch

The government of Pakistan is taking measures to address an ongoing energy crisis by mandating early closure of markets and shopping malls. This decision comes as a response to disruptions in fuel supply emanating from the West Asia conflict.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif led a crucial meeting to assess the country's energy needs and strategize on conservation methods. Starting Tuesday, markets in regions such as Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will adhere to the new 8 pm closing time.

However, some exceptions apply; bakeries, restaurants, tandoors, and shops selling food items will remain operational until 10 pm. Medical stores and pharmacies are exempt from these restrictions as the country seeks to reduce its foreign exchange spending on petroleum imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)