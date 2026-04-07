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CPI(M) Demands Action on Chester Hill Housing Project Scandal

The CPI(M) has intensified calls for an FIR regarding alleged irregularities in the Chester Hill housing project in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. They urge for the dismissal of the chief secretary, while also spotlighting purported 'benami' land deals and unauthorized construction activities that bypassed municipal authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:00 IST
CPI(M) Demands Action on Chester Hill Housing Project Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Wednesday intensified its demand for the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) concerning alleged irregularities in the Chester Hill housing project in Solan. This comes days after the Himachal Pradesh government commissioned a new inquiry led by the Deputy Commissioner.

The controversy was sparked by a complaint from advocate Vinay Sharma, filed on March 24, alleging benami land transactions in connection with the posh housing scheme. Despite the gravity of these allegations, no FIR has been lodged yet, sources say. When questioned, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari stated that the police would fulfill any mandate given by the government with complete dedication.

The CPI(M) also calls for the removal of Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. This follows a court order staying an earlier directive by the chief secretary, which overruled actions taken by the Solan Municipal Corporation. Allegations include illegal construction and misappropriation of land, thereby igniting a political storm around the Chester Hill land acquisition issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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