DGCA Eases FDTL for Long-Haul Flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a temporary relaxation of flight duty time limitations (FDTL) for pilots assigned to long-haul flights. This decision was disclosed by a senior official on Tuesday, reflecting the regulatory body's proactive approach to ensuring seamless airline operations.

Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Asangba Chuba Ao, revealed this measure during a recent media briefing. The primary objective of relaxing these limitations is to maintain an adequate number of pilots available for such demanding routes, thus facilitating uninterrupted services.

The initiative underscores the collaborative efforts between the DGCA and airline operators as they navigate the challenges posed by the aviation sector's evolving dynamics. With global travel on the rise, this regulatory adjustment is seen as vital for operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)