DGCA has temporarily relaxed pilot flight duty time limitation for long-haul flights, says MOCA official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:11 IST
DGCA has temporarily relaxed pilot flight duty time limitation for long-haul flights, says MOCA official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Over 10,000 flights by Indian carriers to West Asia cancelled since war in region: MoCA official.
DGCA Eases FDTL for Long-Haul Flights
Kharge Targets BJP on Infiltration and Delimitation in Assam
Virgin Atlantic Expands India Connectivity: Boosting Bengaluru Flights
Punjab's Delimitation Dilemma: A Call for Consensus