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DGCA has temporarily relaxed pilot flight duty time limitation for long-haul flights, says MOCA official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:11 IST
DGCA has temporarily relaxed pilot flight duty time limitation for long-haul flights, says MOCA official.

DGCA has temporarily relaxed pilot flight duty time limitation for long-haul flights, says MOCA official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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