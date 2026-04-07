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Kalyan Jewellers Shines with Robust Revenue Growth Amid Volatility

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd reported a significant 64% revenue increase in the last fiscal quarter, fueled by wedding and discretionary jewellery demand. Despite volatile gold prices, the company achieved substantial growth both domestically and internationally, with exceptional performance from its digital platform, Candere. The company expanded significantly while navigating geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:26 IST
Kalyan Jewellers Shines with Robust Revenue Growth Amid Volatility
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Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has announced a remarkable 64% jump in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26. This surge was primarily driven by strong demand for wedding and discretionary jewellery purchases, despite fluctuating gold prices.

The company achieved a consolidated revenue of Rs 6,222.35 crore in the same quarter the previous year. For the full fiscal year FY2026, Kalyan Jewellers saw its consolidated revenue rise by approximately 42% from the prior year, reaching Rs 25,189.66 crore.

Growth was spearheaded by its India operations, which posted revenue gains exceeding 65% in the March quarter, while international operations grew by 45%. The digital-first platform, Candere, also reported exceptional growth. Despite supply chain disruptions in West Asia, Kalyan Jewellers expanded its footprint by launching new showrooms.

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