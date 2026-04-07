Kalyan Jewellers Shines with Robust Revenue Growth Amid Volatility

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has announced a remarkable 64% jump in consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025-26. This surge was primarily driven by strong demand for wedding and discretionary jewellery purchases, despite fluctuating gold prices.

The company achieved a consolidated revenue of Rs 6,222.35 crore in the same quarter the previous year. For the full fiscal year FY2026, Kalyan Jewellers saw its consolidated revenue rise by approximately 42% from the prior year, reaching Rs 25,189.66 crore.

Growth was spearheaded by its India operations, which posted revenue gains exceeding 65% in the March quarter, while international operations grew by 45%. The digital-first platform, Candere, also reported exceptional growth. Despite supply chain disruptions in West Asia, Kalyan Jewellers expanded its footprint by launching new showrooms.