Crisis in West Asia Cripples India's Aluminium Extrusion Sector

The ongoing crisis in West Asia has severely impacted India's aluminium extrusion sector, forcing significant production cutbacks. According to the Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI), companies have reduced their output drastically due to disruptions in global supply chains.

ALEMAI Secretary, Ankur Aggarwal, revealed that the industry's annual production has plummeted from 1.2-1.3 million tonnes to just 50,000-60,000 tonnes per month. Meanwhile, ALEMAI President Jitendra Chopra highlighted a 40-50% decline in both midstream and downstream aluminium production.

The crisis has led to a halt in container unloading at West Asian ports, causing severe raw material shortages and increased conversion costs. Efforts are being made to address these issues, including inter-ministerial meetings, as aluminium plants operate at reduced capacity due to ongoing LPG and PNG supply challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)