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Inferno in Mumbai: Non-AC Coach Fire Under Control

A non-AC sleeper coach caught fire at Central Railway's Matunga workshop in Mumbai. The blaze, fueled by strong winds and sparks from welding, gutted 70% of the coach. Firefighters quickly contained it, preventing injuries. The aging workshop handles train maintenance and overhaul operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 18:00 IST
Inferno in Mumbai: Non-AC Coach Fire Under Control
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A fire broke out in a non-AC sleeper coach at the Central Railway's Matunga workshop in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. The incident, which occurred at 3.10 pm, resulted in the coach being 70% gutted. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to officials, welding sparks likely ignited nearby materials in the workshop, feeding the blaze as strong winds quickened its spread. Prompt action from the fire brigade ensured the flames were brought under control by 4 pm.

Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila confirmed that the affected coach was relocated to an open area immediately. The 110-year-old Carriage Workshop, renowned for its maintenance of AC and non-AC coach overhauls, now faces yet another incident in its storied history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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