Bengali Film Industry Unites for Safety Standards Post Tragedy

In a strong demonstration of solidarity, actors and technicians from the Bengali film and television industry conducted a day-long cease work on Tuesday, demanding robust safety measures at shooting locations following a recent tragedy.

The strike was sparked by the untimely death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who drowned during an outdoor shoot near Digha, sending shockwaves through the community. Production halted across various studios in Kolkata as the West Bengal Motion Picture Artistes' Forum called for an indefinite strike until a comprehensive SOP was introduced to protect on-set workers.

After extensive discussions involving industry stakeholders, a consensus was reached late in the day. Starting April 8, work will resume as stakeholders agreed to implement a fool-proof SOP within the next 15-20 days. The production house involved in Rahul's last project will remain suspended from shooting activities until ongoing investigations are concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)